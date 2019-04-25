QEP Resources' Q1 weakness attributed to belt tightening, asset sales

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) slid 6% in today's trade after reporting a surprise Q1 profit but a 34% Y/Y revenue decline to $280M, as oil equivalent production fell by a third from a year ago to 7.8M boe.

QEP says volumes reflect the impacts of recent asset sales, including the sale of gas-centric assets in the Haynesville Shale play that closed in January, and the company's cost-cutting initiatives.

QEP says drilling efficiency improvements will allow it to drill and complete 10-12 additional wells in the Permian Basin above those forecast in previous 2019 guidance.

In updated production guidance for FY 2019, QEP sees total output of 28.5M-30.3M boe, up slightly from previous guidance of 28M-29.9M boe.

QEP currently is running three rigs in the Permian and expects to take a final judgment on dropping to two rigs closer to the middle of the year, CEO Timothy Cutt says.