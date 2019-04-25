A10 Networks -11.5% after Q1 misses despite narrower losses

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) has slid 11.5% after hours following its miss on top and bottom lines in Q1 earnings, where it narrowed losses amid a small tick up in revenues.

Services revenue growth made up for flat results in products, and operating loss narrowed to $10.97M from a year-ago loss of $20M.

Net loss shrank to $12.3M from a year-ago loss of $19.7M.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 76.3%, while operating margin was -11.4%.

"Security product revenue grew 22% year-over-year to 34% of product revenue and we secured another 5G design win with a top mobile provider in Korea and forged ahead in our efforts to drive further product innovation that supports the commercial roll-out of 5G networks,” says CEO Lee Chen.

Revenue breakout: Products, $28.2M (up 0.3%); Services, $22.1M (up 4.9%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $51M-$56M (light of consensus for $57.7M), gross margin of 76-78%, opex of $43M-$44M and EPS of -$0.08 to break-even (vs. consensus for $0.01).

Previously: A10 misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Apr. 25 2019)

Press release