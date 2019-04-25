Higher production, lower costs help Anadarko top Q1 estimates

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) reports adjusted Q1 earnings that topped analyst expectations but says it lost $15M on an unadjusted basis, mostly the result of commodity and interest rate derivatives, vs. a $121M profit in the year-ago quarter.

APC says Q1 production jumped 11% Y/Y to 715K boe/day, including 465K boe/day from onshore U.S. shale - mostly fom Colorado's DJ Basin - and a quarterly record 166K boe/day from the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

Combined with a 4.4% Y/Y reduction in total expenses to $2.38B, the strong production results helped cushion an 11% drop in the average sales price of oil to $56.51/bbl.

Nearly 90% of APC's total production is within the U.S. but the company says it remains on track to move forward with construction of its Mozambique liquefied natural gas project by the end of June.

Recent takeover offers from Chevron and Occidental are not discussed in the earnings report.