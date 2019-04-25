Vocera -3.6% as revenues drop by double digits

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) has slipped 3.6% postmarket after its earnings beat expectations for Q1, but reflected a double-digit revenue drop and had profit guidance on the light side for the current quarter.

Net loss widened to $11.7M on a GAAP basis from a year-ago loss of $4.8M. On a non-GAAP basis, the company swung to a loss of $5.2M from a year-ago gain of $1.3M.

Non-GAAP gross margin fell to 60.2% from 63.5%.

It was a very busy quarter, Chairman/CEO Brent Lang says. “Our revenue came in as expected as we progressed through the first months of the Smartbadge introduction. We achieved strong bookings, particularly in the Federal market, and we won our largest non-healthcare booking in the history of the company.”

Revenue breakout: Product, $14M (down 33.6%); Service, $21.3M (up 11.2%).

Revenue by segment: Device, $10.1M (down 20.5%); Software, $3.9M (down 53.3%); Maintenance and support, $16.4M (up 17.4%); Professional services and training, $4.9M (down 5.3%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $41M-$45M (vs. consensus for $43.2M) and EPS of -$0.04 to $0.03 (vs. consensus for $0.03). For 2019, it's forecasting revenue of $187M-$197M (vs. expected $191.1M) and EPS of $0.36-$0.48 (vs. expected $0.44).

