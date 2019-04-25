Superior Energy downgraded at Gabelli, capping 18% two-day tumble

Superior Energy Services (SPN -3.3% ) extends its two-day slide as Gabelli downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with an $8 price target, saying the company is in "a no-win situation."

SPN's ability to generate significant free cash flow in the near term will be a challenge, Gabelli says, as the company needs to address its $800M debt maturity in 2021.

Management has indicated it could sell assets, but Gabelli thinks assets related to pressure pumping, fluid hauling and accommodations cannot garner premium pricing in the current market environment; if SPN sells other assets such as those in DPS and Technical Solutions, the company will erode its earnings power while it keeps weaker business lines.

SPN has slumped 18% since reporting a larger than expected Q1 loss after Tuesday's close.