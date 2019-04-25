Sibanye-Stillwater makes new, lower offer for Lonmin

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL -1.2% ) revises its offer for Lonmin (OTC:LNMIF) with new terms that value the struggling platinum miner by ~£60M ($77M) less than originally proposed.

SBGL will now offer an additional 0.033 shares per Lonmin share, after initially saying in December 2017 that it was offering 0.967 new shares for each Lonmin share.

The revised offer gives more SBGL shares to Lonmin investors but still leads to a lower valuation because SBGL shares have fallen in value since the initial offer and it does not fully compensate for the impact of its recent share sale that raised $120M, meaning Lonmin shareholders will end up with less of the revised group.

The revised terms value Lonmin at £226M and give Lonmin shareholders 10.9% of the combined company, vs. a value of £285M and 11.3% in the original offer.