Chevron's top Venezuela oil JV slammed by power outages

Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) largest oil producing joint venture with Venezuela is struggling to resume normal operations after rolling blackouts temporarily knocked production to zero, Bloomberg reports.

Output from the Petropiar oil upgrader jointly owned by CVX and Venezuela's state-owned PdVSA fell by half from February to March as the government rationed electricity in the area, according to Bloomberg; during the first two weeks of April, production averaged 74K bbl/day, 44% below the same period in January.

PdVSA partnerships with Total (NYSE:TOT), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and other foreign firms on other upgraders reportedly also have not resumed full production, more than six weeks after the blackouts began.

PDVSA’s JV with CVX, the only U.S. refiner doing business in Venezuela due to sanctions, typically has been one of the country’s biggest producers, with a daily capacity of 190K barrels; in January, Petropiar pumped an average 132K bbl/day but output reportedly dropped to zero for two straight days after the first power outage on March 7.