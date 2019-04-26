Citron's Left takes no position on Tesla

Brace yourself for Citron Research's latest position on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ...

It's a non-position. The firm's Andrew Left tells Reuters he's neither short nor long the electric automaker.

Left joins in with a common view that CEO Elon Musk may have too much on his plate, and says there will be a better time to buy: “I do not believe the company is insolvent although I do believe they need to raise money."

Left and Citron had famously reversed a short view last October to think long. And Citron reiterated expectations for 13% upside on March 8. Left had sued the company for securities fraud over the also-famous "funding secured" Musk tweet.