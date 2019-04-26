Deutsche Bank profit surges but full-year revenue target cut

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) reports stronger than expected Q1 net profit of €201M ($223M), up 67% from a year ago.

But revenues fell 9% for the quarter to €6.35B, the ninth straight quarter of revenue contraction, and the bank says it expects full-year revenue to come in flat after previously targeting a slight increase.

DB's income from buying and selling securities fell 19%, worse than the average drop of 14% at its U.S. competitors, marking the investment banking division's weakest Q1 since the financial crisis.

The results follow Deutsche Bank's failed merger talks with Commerzbank, leaving Europe’s once dominant financial institution to find other ways to boost profitability and revenue.