Musk, SEC again ask judge for more time to resolve contempt dispute

|About: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)|By:, SA News Editor

Elon Musk and the SEC are seeking more time to work out their dispute over whether the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO violated a court order restricting his Twitter use.

In a filing late Thursday, Musk and an SEC counsel asked a U.S. District Judge to extend their deadline for presenting the court with an "agreement in principle" until April 30.

The judge already had granted a one-week extension to continue negotiations after she ordered the two sides to resolve the SEC's request to have Musk held in contempt of court.

