Edison sued by Los Angeles County over wildfire damage

Los Angeles County is suing Southern California Edison and parent company Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to recover $100M in costs and damages from a wildfire that may have been sparked by one of the utility's wires.

It's the latest lawsuit against SoCal Edison since last November's fire that burned more than 150 square miles, destroyed 1,643 buildings, damaged another 360 structures and killed three people.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation but the utility has said an electrical outage before the fire may have been caused by a guy wire and a jumper wire making contact.