Japan eyes possible GDP contraction as Q1 factory output declines

Japan's industrial output fell in Q1 at the fastest pace in nearly five years, suggesting the economy may post a mild contraction in the quarter.

Industrial output for January-March slipped 2.6%, the biggest decline since Q2 2014, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The sharp decline shows the extent of the damage caused by the U.S.-China trade war, but economists are optimistic that Japan's economy can rebound quickly since global growth remains on relatively firm footing.

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, DBJP, JPNL, HEWJ, JEQ, EWV, EZJ, JPXN, DXJF, JPN