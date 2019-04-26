Renault to propose merging with Nissan, reports say

Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) reportedly will propose to automaking partner Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) that the companies merge under a new holding company where shareholders of each company would receive a roughly 50% stake.

Renault is said to be moving quickly in proposing the holding company structure due to its concerns about Nissan's deteriorating business results.

Renault's new Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard reportedly believes the move would allow the companies to move past disputes over the shareholding imbalance - Nissan owns a 15% stake in Renault, but Renault holds 43.4% of Nissan - and allow them to focus on Nissan's business recovery.