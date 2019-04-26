U.S. GDP data, more earnings to highlight Friday trade

U.S. stock futures are marginally lower as investors await official domestic GDP data and another batch of corporate earnings to wrap up the week.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal estimate GDP rose at a 2.5% annual rate for the quarter, which would mark the economy’s strongest January-to-March performance in four years.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was 0.1% lower in morning trade, with most sectors and major bourses in the red.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.2% and Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.2% lower.