Shell strikes set to end as unions agree to new wage offer

Dutch trade unions say they accepted a new offer by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) to end a wage dispute which has affected production at the company's Pernis oil refinery and Moerdijk chemical plants.

The unions will advise employees at Europe's largest oil refinery and the chemical plants to end their strikes, which began April 8.

Shell's offer reportedly includes a 3% pay increase in 2019, 2% in 2020 and 2.5% in 2021, with an additional merit-based 1.5%/year raise available during the three years.