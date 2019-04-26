Petrobras sells $10.3B worth of assets, including TAG pipeline

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it has completed three agreements to sell assets totaling $10.3B, including the sale of 90% of its stake in the Transportadora Associada de Gas pipeline network to a group led by Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) and the Canadian fund Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Quebec.
PBR also is divesting its 50% working interest in two fields located in the deepwater of the Campos Basin offshore Brazil to Malaysia's Petronas for $1.29B.
The company also is selling full stakes in 34 Brazilian onshore production fields to Petroreconcavo.
