Petrobras sells $10.3B worth of assets, including TAG pipeline

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it has completed three agreements to sell assets totaling $10.3B, including the sale of 90% of its stake in the Transportadora Associada de Gas pipeline network to a group led by Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) and the Canadian fund Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Quebec.

PBR also is divesting its 50% working interest in two fields located in the deepwater of the Campos Basin offshore Brazil to Malaysia's Petronas for $1.29B.

The company also is selling full stakes in 34 Brazilian onshore production fields to Petroreconcavo.