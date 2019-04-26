Adient prices $800M of 7.00% senior first lien notes due 2026

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) prices the private offering by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adient US LLC, of $800M of 7.00% senior first lien notes due 2026 at par value.

Net proceeds together with borrowings under the New Term Loan Credit Agreement and a new $1.25B asset-based revolving credit agreement will be used to prepay in full, and terminate commitments under, our existing credit agreement.

The Notes offering, the New Term Loan Credit Facility and the New Asset Based Revolver are all expected to close on May 6.