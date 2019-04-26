Sanofi top line up 6% in Q1

Sanofi (SNY) Q1 results (€): Revenues: 8,391M (+6.2%); Pharmaceuticals: 6,262M (+5.3%); Consumer Healthcare: 1,256M (+1.5%); Vaccines: 873M (+22.8%).

Net Income: 1,137M (+11.9%); EPS: 0.91 (+12.3%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 1,765M (+10.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: 1.42 (+10.9%).

Key product sales: Lantus: 774M (-15.0%); Lovenox: 343M (-12.3%); Plavix: 404M (+4.4%); Aubagio: 437M (+17.8%); Toujeo: 211M (+7.1%); Myozyme/Lumizyme: 220M (+12.2%); Cerezyme: 176M (+0.6%); Fabrazyme: 185M (+8.8%); Dupixent: 329M; Eloctate: 174M.

2019 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS: grow between 3% and 5% at CER (unch).

