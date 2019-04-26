Total's Q1 net profit slips despite record production

Total (NYSE:TOT) -1.3% pre-market after Q1 adjusted net profit fell 4% Y/Y to €2.76B from €2.88B, citing lower prices for oil and natural gas.

Q1 adjusted net profit, which fell for the first time since Q4 2016, was hurt by lower oil prices, as the Brent price averaged $63/bbl in the January-March period, down 6% Y/Y.

TOT says Q1 oil and gas production gained 9% to a record 2.946M boe/day, helped by the start of offshore fields in Nigeria and Angola plus the acquisition of assets such as Maersk Oil, and the company reiterates its target of raising production by more than 9% this year.

Cash flow after organic investments rose 18% Y/Y to $3.2B, and its organic pre-dividend cash breakeven was less than $25/bbl.

TOT also reiterates plans to keep net investments at $15B-$16B this year, little changed from 2018, and raised its dividend by 3.1% to €0.66/share ($0.73), as expected.