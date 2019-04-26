More on AutoNation's Q1 mixed results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) reports same-store sales fell 5.1% in Q1.

New vehicle revenue down 10.9% to $2.5B.

Used vehicle revenue up 0.7% to $1.34B.

Parts and service revenue increased 2.1% to $876.7M.

Finance and insurance, net revenue declined 1.8% to $236.5M.

Segment revenue: Domestic: $1.57B (-11.6%); Import: $1.5B (-9.5%); Premium luxury: $1.73B (+0.9%).

Gross margin rate improved 100 bps to 17%.

SG&A expense rate +60 bps to 12.5%.

Segment income: Domestic: $56M (-7%); Import: $73M (flat); Premium Luxury: $84M (-4%).

Operating margin rate rose 30 bps to 3.8%.

Retail vehicle unit sales dropped 8.6% Y/Y to 124,684.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 1M shares for $34M.

