More on AutoNation's Q1 mixed results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) reports same-store sales fell 5.1% in Q1.
New vehicle revenue down 10.9% to $2.5B.
Used vehicle revenue up 0.7% to $1.34B.
Parts and service revenue increased 2.1% to $876.7M.
Finance and insurance, net revenue declined 1.8% to $236.5M.
Segment revenue: Domestic: $1.57B (-11.6%); Import: $1.5B (-9.5%); Premium luxury: $1.73B (+0.9%).
Gross margin rate improved 100 bps to 17%.
SG&A expense rate +60 bps to 12.5%.
Segment income: Domestic: $56M (-7%); Import: $73M (flat); Premium Luxury: $84M (-4%).
Operating margin rate rose 30 bps to 3.8%.
Retail vehicle unit sales dropped 8.6% Y/Y to 124,684.
During the quarter, the company repurchased 1M shares for $34M.
