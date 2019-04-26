Unit revenue up 2% at Alaska Air despite storms

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) trades flat in premarket action after reporting a slight EPS beat and in-line revenue for Q1.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile was up 2.2% during the quarter and the carrier's load factor improved 20 bps to 80.3%. Passenger yield was $0.1378 vs. $0.1358 a year ago.

Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden says the quarter included severe winter storms in the Pacific Northwest. "Our margin improvement initiatives gained traction despite the storms, and we are optimistic about the rest of 2019," he notes.

Shares of ALK are down 2.76% YTD.