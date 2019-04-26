Shutterfly +3% on beats, FY EPS raise

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) +3.1% after yesterday's Q1 beats with 63% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q2 guidance has revenue from $469M to $479M, which beats the $473.67 consensus at the midpoint.

The FY19 outlook reaffirms $2.13B to $2.21B (beats $2.15B at midpoint) and raises EPS to $0.61 to $1.11 from $0.55 to $1.06 (misses $0.89 consensus at midpoint).

The company says it's still considering strategic alternatives and has no update at this time. Earlier this week, Bloomberg sources said Apollo and Cerberus were considering bids for the company.

Analyst action: Raymond James raises Shutterfly from Market Perform to Outperform with a $56 price target, implying a 33% upside.

