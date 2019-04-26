Zimmer Biomet beats Q1 consensus

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Q1 results: Revenues: $1,975.5M (-2.1%).

Knees: $694.1M (-2.7%); Hips: $484.2M (-1.6%); S.E.T: $439.9M (-0.6%); Dental: $104.5M (-2.9%); Spine & CMF: $182.8M (-0.1%); Other: $70.0M (-11.7%).

Net Income: $246.1M (+40.9%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $384.2M (-1.7%); EPS: $1.20 (+41.2%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.87 (-2.1%); CF Ops: $283.6M (-42.2%).

2019 Guidance: Sales Growth: (0.5%) - 0.5% (unch); Non-GAAP EPS: $7.70 - 7.90 (unch).

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.86 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.97B.

Previously: Zimmer Biomet beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (April 26)