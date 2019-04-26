Mixed reactions to Iron Mountain's print

Baird downgrades Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) from Neutral to Underperform and cuts the target from $34 to $27 after this week's earnings print.

SA contributor Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunities remains "very bullish on the long-term prospects of IRM" and calls the "overdone" selloff a buying opportunity.

Morwa notes that unusually high expenses due to labor and new initiatives led to downside margins and lower profits. IRM's management has "a good track record," and the company is aiming to increase Adjusted EBITDA margins by 650 bps.

