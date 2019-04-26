TechnipFMC's order surge provides optimism after Q1 weakness

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) missed expectations for both Q1 earnings and revenues, but investors may focus on $6.18B in inbound orders amassed during the period, rising 77% Y/Y and marking the strongest quarter since Q4 2014.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA fell 23.5% Y/Y to $295.8M while adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.2%, but the company's backlog increased 27% to $17.7B.

"Our company has returned to growth, and we are well-positioned to benefit from the recovery underway in many of our key end-markets," says CEO Doug Pferdehirt.

FTI says it has secured seven new integrated projects from the likes of BP, ConocoPhillips, Eni and Lundin in the first four months of 2019, representing an aggregate contract value of $1.4B.