Western Digital gets two-notch downgrade; WDC -3%

Baird downgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from Outperform to Underperform and cuts the target by $10 to $40.

Analyst Tristan Gerra cites continued deterioration in NAND fundamentals that's "characterized by an expected continuation of double digit price declines this quarter and very high inventories."

Gerra notes that an H2 seasonal improvement in NAND doesn't mean it's the cycle bottom.

The analyst notes that Intel's earnings report yesterday confirmed the degradation of NAND trends.

WDC shares are down 3.2% pre-market to $51.25.

Previously: Micron, Nvidia sink as Intel slashes outlook (April 25)

Previously: Intel -6% on cut 2019 guidance (April 25)