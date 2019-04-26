Merck's Keytruda fails to beat chemo in first-line gastric/GEJ cancer study

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reports mixed results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-062, evaluating Keytruda (pembrolizumab), alone and in combination with chemo, in patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma in a first-line setting.

In the monotherapy arm, Keytruda showed non-inferiority (no worse than) to standard-of-care chemo (cisplatin and either 5-fluorouracil or capecitabine) in terms of a survival benefit in the intent-to-treat population, but apparently did not in terms of progression-free survival (PFS).

In the combo arm, Keytruda failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit compared to chemo + placebo in terms of survival or PFS.

A earlier Phase 3, KEYNOTE-061, assessing Keytruda for the second-line treatment of the same patient population also failed to demonstrate a treatment effect compared to chemo.

Keytruda is currently approved in the U.S. for the third-line treatment of PD-L1-expressing gastric or GEJ cancer.

Shares are down a fraction premarket.