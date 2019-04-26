Hill-Rom beats Q2 consensus; guidance raised

Hill-Rom Holdings (HRC) Q2 results: Revenues: $714.2M (+0.5%); Product sales and service: $636.5M (+4.2%); Rental revenue: $77.7M (-22.1%).

Net Income: $49.5M (+73.7%); EPS: $0.74 (+76.2%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.14 (+8.6%); CF Ops: $158.2M (+26.0%).

2019 Guidance: Revenue growth: 2 - 3% from 1 - 2%; Non-GAAP EPS: $5.02 - 5.06 from $4.98 - 5.06; Operating CF: ¬$420M (unch).

Q3 Guidance: Revenue growth: ¬2%; Non-GAAP EPS: $1.20 - 1.22.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $705.59M.

Previously: Hill-Rom Holdings beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (April 26)