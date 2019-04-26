AMC points to blowout numbers for Avengers

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) says Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Avengers: Endgame will show about 58K times this weekend at the company's theaters to blow away the company's previous weekend screening record by more than 10K showings.

AMC has put approximately 10M seats on sale between Thursday night's opening and Sunday night.

The Avengers movie set an all-time record for Thursday night box office sales.

"With wildly enthusiastic critic and fan reviews, interest in Avengers:Endgame has continued to grow beyond even the most optimistic projections," notes AMC.

AMC +1.1% premarket.

Source: Press Release