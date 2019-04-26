Autoliv +4% post Q1 results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) reports organic sales rose 1.8% in Q1.

Sales by product: Airbags: $1.45B (+0.6%); Seatbelts: $726.3M (-9.4%).

Sales in Asia down 5.2% (-0.8% organic growth) to $750.7M.

Sales in America up 11.4% (+12.7% organic growth) to $743.1M.

Sales in Europe fell 13% (-4.9% organic growth) to $680.2M.

Gross profit rate deleveraged 310 bps to 17.4%.

SG&A expense rate +20 bps to 4.7%

Adjusted operating margin declined 320 bps to 7.7%.

FY2019 Guidance: Organic sales: ~+5%; Total sales: ~+3%; Adjusted operating margin continuing operations: ~10.5%; Tax rate: ~28%; Capex: Lower Y/Y.

ALV +4.42% premarket.

Previously: Autoliv misses by $0.40, misses on revenue (April 26)