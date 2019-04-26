Ventas Q1 same-store cash NOI rises 1.1%

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Q1 FFO per share of 98 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 95 cents and improves from 96 cents in the year-ago period, mainly due to lower transaction costs.

Q1 total revenue of $942.9M slipped from $943.7M a year ago; rental income of $401.5M rose from $384.8M a year earlier.

Q1 same-store total property portfolio cash net operating income rose 1.1%. By segment: