Ventas Q1 same-store cash NOI rises 1.1%

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Q1 FFO per share of 98 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 95 cents and improves from 96 cents in the year-ago period, mainly due to lower transaction costs.
Q1 total revenue of $942.9M slipped from $943.7M a year ago; rental income of $401.5M rose from $384.8M a year earlier.
Q1 same-store total property portfolio cash net operating income rose 1.1%. By segment:
Triple-Net +2.2%
Seniors housing operating portfolio -2.2%
Office +3.8%
Confirms 2019 guidance for FFO per share of $3.70-$3.82; normalized FFO per share of $3.75-$3.85; sees total company same-store cash NOI growth of 0%-1%.
Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
Previously: Ventas beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (April 26)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox