Analysts adjust Amazon targets after earnings smasher; shares up 1%

Cowen raises its Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) target from $2,250 to $2,400 and maintains an Outperform rating, citing the "game-changing" shift to free one-day shipping for core Prime customers.

Morgan Stanley cuts its Amazon PT by $100 to $2,100.

Goldman raises its PT from $2,100 to $2,400 and maintains a Buy rating.

Update: RBC 's Mark Mahaney calls the one-day shipping shift "big news" for believers in shipping elasticity and calls the earnings print "relatively robust," praising the 20% revenue growth ex-FX and ex-Physical Stores with operating margins "practically doubling" to 7.4%.

Shares are up 1.15% premarket to $1,924.

