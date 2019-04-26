Weyerhaeuser Q1 shows improvement from Q4

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Q1 adjusted EPS of 11 cents exceeds the consensus estimate of 9 cents and reflects improved financial results in each of its businesses compared with Q4

Compares with 10 cents in Q4 2018 and 36 cents in Q1 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA of $365M increased from $346M in Q4 but fell from $544M in Q1 2018.

"Looking forward, we anticipate modest year over year housing growth and expect that building activity will accelerate with improved weather and continued macroeconomic stability," said President and CEO Devin W. Stockfish.

Q1 timberlands adjusted EBITDA of $193M improves from $188M in Q4 2018; sees Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA lower than Q1.

Q1 real estate, energy, and natural resources adjusted EBITDA of $106M rose from $90M in Q4; sees Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA lower than Q1 but higher than Q2 2018 due to timing of real estate transactions.