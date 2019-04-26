Cabot Oil & Gas posts quarterly cash flow, production records; hikes dividend

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) +0.3% pre-market after beating Q1 earnings estimates and reporting a 35% Y/Y increase in revenues to $641M, as well as raising its quarterly dividend by 29% to $0.09/share.

COG says it generated quarterly record levels of operating cash flow ($585.3M), free cash flow ($308.4M), adjusted net income ($307.8M) and production of 2.28B cfe/day (100% natural gas), the latter exceeding the high end of company guidance and representing a 21% Y/Y increase.

COG forecasts Q1 production 2.3M-2.35M cfe/day and reiterates its FY 2019 production growth guidance of 20% and a capital budget of $800M.

Natural gas prices including hedges jumped 37% to average $3.35/Mcf during the quarter, and operating expenses rose 6% to $1.48/Mcfe.