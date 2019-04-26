Aurora Cannabis in-licenses drying technology from EnWave

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) inks an agreement with EnWave (OTCPK:NWVCF) for exclusive rights to its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) drying technology in processing cannabis materials in the European Union, excluding Portugal. Aurora has the exclusive option to in-license the technology in South America (ex-Peru) and Australia and has a non-exclusive sublicense in Canada. It will pay EnWave royalties on REV-processed cannabis product.

ACB has ordered two of EnWave's 120kW REV dehydration systems for its Aurora Sky and Aurora Sun facilities in Canada and plans to order a third unit for its Nordic site in Denmark within 60 days. The machines will be used to increase throughput of material for extraction and for use in derivative products.

EnWave says its REV technology is a rapid, low temperature, continuous drying method that maintains the optimal terpene profile, flavour, as well as other product attributes during the drying process, adding that the vacuum-microwave technology enables uniform drying with flexible moisture content, unattainable with freeze drying or air drying.

ACB has also invested $10M in EnWave via the purchase of ~5.3M common shares at $1.886 per share, representing a 4.91% stake. In exchange, it issued ~841K ACB common shares to EnWave valued at $11.8966 per share.

ACB is up a fraction premarket.