Lear Corporation down 3% on earnings miss

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) reports sales dropped 5% in Q1, excluding foreign exchange impact.

Segment sales: Seating: $3.91B (-9.6%); E-Systems: $1.25B (-11.2%).

North America net sales decreased 8.7% to $1.88B.

Europe and Africa net sales fell 11.1 to 2.17B.

Core operating margins declined 130 bps to 7.3%.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 804.27K shares for $118M.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $20.9B to $21.7B; Core operating earnings: $1.6B to $1.7B; Adjusted EBITDA: $2.12B to $2.22B; Interest Expense: ~$100M; Tax rate: 22% to 23%; Adjusted net income: $1.08B to $1.17B; Restructuring costs: ~$140M; Capital spending: ~$700M; Free cash flow: $850M to $950M.

LEA -3.32% premarket.

