Archer Daniels Midland -2% after soggy profits

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) says Q1 operating profit took a $60M hit from harsh weather in the Midwest, particularly flooding that disrupted rail traffic.

Operating profit in the origination, carbohydrate and nutrition segments all came in below expectations. Q1 EPS arrived in below even the lowest estimate turned in by analysts for the quarter.

As part of its earnings release, ADM discloses that it's creating an ethanol plant subsidiary and may consider a spinoff of the segment in the future.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland are down 1.65% in premarket trading to $41.08.

