Royal Bank of Scotland sees challenging income growth

Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) sinks 4.6% in premarket trading in New York after the U.K.-based bank acknowledges that Brexit uncertainty will make income growth more challenging in coming months.

Q1 operating profit before tax of £1.01B fell from £1.21B in the year-ago quarter as income fell by £265M and operating expenses were £73M lower.

Q1 EPS of 5.8 pence improved from 2.5 pence in Q4 2018 and fell from 6.7 pence in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net interest income of £2.03B vs. £2.18B in Q4 and £2.15B in Q1 2018.

On track to meet £300M cost reduction target for the year, achieving £45M reduction in the quarter.

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.2%, unchanged from Q4, vs. 16.4% in Q1 2018.

Previously: The Royal Bank of Scotland reports Q1 results (April 26)