Wells Fargo cools on Starbucks

Wells Fargo says it's taking a break on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) after watching the company power to an all-time high.

Analyst Bonnie Herzog points to the "increasingly difficult" comparable sales marks for Starbucks to match through FY20 and increasing competition in China. Valuation on SBUX is also given a thorough evaluation, with shares traded at a "rich" 24.4X multiple to 2020 EPS.

WF lowers Starbucks to Market Perform and sets a price target of $80.

SBUX trade flat in premarket action right at $77.09.

Previously: Starbucks at an all-time high after earnings (April 25)