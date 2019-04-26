Wells Fargo cools on Starbucks

Wells Fargo says it's taking a break on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) after watching the company power to an all-time high.
Analyst Bonnie Herzog points to the "increasingly difficult" comparable sales marks for Starbucks to match through FY20 and increasing competition in China. Valuation on SBUX is also given a thorough evaluation, with shares traded at a "rich" 24.4X multiple to 2020 EPS.
WF lowers Starbucks to Market Perform and sets a price target of $80.
SBUX trade flat in premarket action right at $77.09.
