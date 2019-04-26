Aon posts organic revenue growth of 6%, improved operating margin

Aon (NYSE:AON) Q1 adjusted EPS of $3.31 beats the consensus estimate of $3.30 and improves from $2.97 in the year-ago period.

Reflects strong organic revenue growth of 6%, substantial operating margin improvement of +190 basis points, says CEO Greg Case.

Q1 adjusted operating margin of 33.7% vs. 31.8%.

Q1 revenue of $3.14B rose 2% from $3.09B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total operating expenses of $2.3B fell 1% Y/Y.

Q1 cash flow from operations fell 47% Y/Y to $66M as operational improvement and working capital improvements in payables were more than offset by ~$85M of net cash payments related to legacy litigation and ~$15M of incremental cash restructuring charges.

