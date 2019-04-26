Uber prices IPO with $84B market cap

Uber (UBER) officially sets its IPO price range from $44 to $50/share, according to the amended filing.

The range carries a market cap of $83.8B at the high end with a full-diluted valuation of $91.51B.

Uber will tender about 180M shares and hopes to raise about $9B in the IPO.

The roadshow kicks off today with the debut expected in early May.

Update with some financials from the filing:

Uber reported a $1B Q1 net loss attributable to the company on sales of $3B.

Previously: Ubers $120B valuation gives Khosrowshahi options (April 16)