Goodyear Tire & Rubber +1% after mixed Q1

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) reports a 3% drop in tire unit volume for Q1. Original equipment volume was 7% lower during the quarter, while replacement tire shipments fell less than 1%.

Segment operating income was $190M vs. $281M a year ago as higher raw material costs, lower volume, unfavorable foreign currency translation and weaker results from other tire-related businesses dragged on results.

"We gained momentum in the U.S. during the quarter, as our consumer and commercial replacement businesses both grew share, while increasing the value we capture in the marketplace," notes Goodyear CEO Richard Kramer.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber are up 1.44% premarket to $20.98 after showing some weakness the last few days in front of the report.

