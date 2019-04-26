More on Fortive's Q1 results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) reported Q1 earnings in-line with expectations. Adj. net earnings were $245.6M (+6.7%) and revenue grew 6.7% Y/Y to $1.6B, with core revenue increase of 3.7% Y/Y.

Professional Instrumentation sales $947.3M (+8.7% Y/Y); and operating margin of 14.4% down by 930 bps .

Industrial Technologies sales $645.6M (+4.05% Y/Y); and operating margin of 16.3% up by 110 bps .

Q1 Gross margin declined by 33 bps to 51%; and operating margin declined by 500 bps to 13.6%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $156.2M, compared to $171M a year ago; and Free cash flow was $137M.

2Q19 Guidance: EPS $0.47 to $0.51; and Adj. EPS $0.86 to $0.90.

FY19 Guidance, raised: EPS $2.36 to $2.46 (prior $2.56 to $2.66); and Adj. EPS $3.55 to $3.65 (prior $3.40 to $3.50).

