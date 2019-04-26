EHealth up 13% premarket after Q1 beat, guidance raise

Health insurance exchange operator eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is up 13% premarket on light volume following its Q1 results released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Revenue was up 60% to $68.8M, including a 78% jump in the Medicare segment to $30.8M.

Estimated membership was up 7% to 952,239.

Non-GAAP EBITDA was $8.6M compared to a loss of $1.2M a year ago.

Cash flow ops was up almost 19% to $12.7M.

2019 guidance: Revenue: $315M - 335M from $290M - 310M; Medicare segment revenue: $281M - 297M from $256M - 272M; EPS: $0.60 - 0.79 (unch); non-GAAP EPS: $1.54 - 1.73 from $1.11 - 1.25; non-GAAP EBITDA: $55M - 60M from $45M - 50M; cash consumption by operations: $20M - 25M from $17M - 20M.

Cash consumption guidance is noteworthy considering the $12.7M generated in Q1, implying a negative cash flow ops of ($32.7M - 37.7M) during the last three quarters while revenue growth and earnings are projected to be positive for the year.

Previously: eHealth beats by $0.45, beats on revenue (April 25)