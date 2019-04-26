Ford discloses DOJ probe on emission certification

Ford (NYSE:F) says the Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into the company over an emission certification matter.
"This matter currently focuses on issues relating to road load estimations, including analytical modeling and coastdown testing," reads Ford's SEC filing. There is no mention of the type of defeat devise used by Volkswagen.
Ford had already voluntarily disclosed the matter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board in February.
Share of Ford are up 6.60% in premarket trading following yesterday's earnings report.
