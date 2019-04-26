WisdomTree -1.8% as Q1 revenue disappoints

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) falls 1.8% in premarket trading after Q1 adjusted EPS of 5 cents matches the consensus estimate and revenue of $65.5M falls short by $1.3M.

Assets under management of $58.9B at March 31, 2019 increased 8% from Q4-end and 31% from March 31, 2018.

Q1 net inflows of $0.6B improved from $0.2B in Q4 and outflows of $2.2B in Q1 2018.

Q1 adjusted net income of $7.7M, or 5 cents per share, compares with $9.8M or 6 cents per share, in Q4 and $11.0M, or 8 cents per share, in Q1 2018.

Q1 total revenue of $65.5M compares with $67.2M in Q4 2018 and $58.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted operating income margin fell to 19.9% from 21.9% in Q4 and 25.9% in Q1 2018.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

