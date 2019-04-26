Exxon slides as earnings, revenues disappoint

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) -2.4% pre-market after missing Wall Street estimates for both Q1 earnings and revenues, which fell 7% Y/Y to $63.6B.

XOM says the change in Canadian crude differentials, as well as heavy scheduled maintenance, similar to Q4 2018, affected Q1 results.

Q1 production rose 2% Y/Y to 3.98M boe/day, with upstream liquids production increasing 5%, driven by Permian unconventional growth of nearly 140%.

In XOM's upstream business, crude prices strengthened but remained weaker on average than in Q4 2018; North American differentials narrowed, largely due to imposed production curtailments in Canada and additional takeaway capacity in the Permian Basin.

In its downstream business, XOM says weak industry fuels margins from high gasoline inventory levels and narrowed North American crude differentials impacted results in the quarter, while chemicals margins remained challenged with continued supply length from recent industry capacity additions.

Q1 capex jumped 42% to $6.9B, reflecting investments in the Permian Basin.