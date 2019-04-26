Bernstein likes Gilead in premarket analyst action

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) initiated with Buy rating and C$16.50 (35% upside) price target at Desjardins. Shares up 1% premarket on the heels of its license deal with EnWave.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) initiated with Outperform rating and $82 (29% upside) at Bernstein. Shares up 1% premarket.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) initiated with Overweight rating and $28 price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) [ticker in Canada is "WEED"] initiated with Hold rating and C$74 (14% upside) price target at Desjardins.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) upgraded to Buy with a $55 (85% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs on bullish prospects for inclisiran. Shares up 7% premarket.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) downgraded to Neutral with an $8 (9% upside) price target at Credit Suisse.