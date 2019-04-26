Franklin Resources Q1 redemptions slow to lowest since 2011

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) notes Q1 gross inflows increased 24% from Q4 2018 while redemptions slowed to their lowest level since 2011.

Chairman and CEO Greg Johnson reports improved flows, notably in the fixed income and multi-asset investment objectives.

Q1 net income of $367.5M, or 72 cents per share, compares with $275.9M, or 54 cents per share, in Q4 and $443.2M, or 78 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share figure beats the consensus estimate of 63 cents

Q1 net outflows of $6.3B receded from outflows of $7.3B in Q4 and $10.0B in Q1 2018.

Total assets under management were $712.3B at March 31, 2019, up 10% from $649.9B at Q4-end and down 3% from $737.5B at March 31, 2018.

Q1 total operating revenue of $1.43B, exceeding consensus of $1.41B, fell 11% Y/Y from $1.62B.

