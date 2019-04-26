BAML drops Patrick Industries two notches

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) to an Underperform rating in a two-notch lowering from Buy after taking in the 76% YTD rally in share price.

"We believe the benefits of supplying industries outside of recreational vehicles will be insufficient in the near-term to offset the ongoing RV dealer inventory correction," warns the BAML analyst team

"We expect the inventory correction to persist at least into CY3Q19, challenging manufacturers and suppliers to the greatest extent. Risk of prolonged pressure exists if retail demand for RVs does not re-accelerate and/or dealers continue to operate on a more just-in-time basis with lower levels of inventory. Outside of RVs, we continue to view PATK’s exposure to affordable housing through its Manufactured Home and Industrial segments favorably, given our positive view on overall housing trends and the entry-level/first-time buyer in particular."